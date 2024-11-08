Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Valliance Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 745.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,500 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 50.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $41,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of TCOM opened at $68.43 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

