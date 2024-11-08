Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,973. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,621 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 27,803.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

