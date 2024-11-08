Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

