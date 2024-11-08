Triune Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,401 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.1% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,150. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.