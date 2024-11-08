Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.47. 41,758,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 15,280,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,946,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.