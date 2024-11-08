TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 34733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,690.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $756,750. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

