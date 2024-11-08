Tucows (TSE:TC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.21 and last traded at C$22.73, with a volume of 9516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.17.

Tucows Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,011.58%. The company had revenue of C$122.35 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.