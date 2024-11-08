UBS Group Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $45.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,759,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,481. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 142.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

