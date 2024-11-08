UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.