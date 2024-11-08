UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Sells $227,938.10 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average is $290.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

