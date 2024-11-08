Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. 1,941,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,270,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Under Armour Trading Down 11.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.64.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
