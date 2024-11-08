uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 276.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of uniQure by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

