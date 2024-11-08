United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
United Co.s Stock Performance
Shares of United Co.s stock opened at C$131.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$106.70 and a 12 month high of C$132.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
United Co.s Company Profile
