United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of United Co.s stock opened at C$131.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$106.70 and a 12 month high of C$132.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

