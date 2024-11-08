United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

