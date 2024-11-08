United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.