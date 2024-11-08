United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 855,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRKS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

