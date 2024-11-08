Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.10% of Unum Group worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,269 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

