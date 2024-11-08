Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$5.30. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 251,113 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.07). Valeura Energy had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of C$202.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

