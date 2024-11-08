Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.