Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

