Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

