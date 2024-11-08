Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $406.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $282.59 and a 12-month high of $407.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

