Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.24. 129,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.61.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

