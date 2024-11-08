Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 1836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
