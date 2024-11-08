Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 1836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

