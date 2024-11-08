Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
