Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.