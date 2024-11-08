Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 37.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $325,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 585,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $295.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $214.06 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.85. The company has a market capitalization of $442.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.