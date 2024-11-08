Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.