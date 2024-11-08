Vaughan Webber Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) Stock

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH – Get Free Report) insider Vaughan Webber bought 1,000,000 shares of Althea Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($29,139.07).
Althea Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,082.48.
About Althea Group
