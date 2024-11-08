Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
