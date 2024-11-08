Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $599.54. The company has a market capitalization of $516.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

