Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 326,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

COWZ opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

