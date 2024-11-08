Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Royal Gold by 151.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Royal Gold by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

RGLD opened at $147.31 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.