Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at C$13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

