VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 70,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $22.43.
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.