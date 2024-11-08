VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 70,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

