VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of VFLO stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 277,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,224. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

