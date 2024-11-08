VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of VFLO stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 277,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,224. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.