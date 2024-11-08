VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 8th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $228.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

