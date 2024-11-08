VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
