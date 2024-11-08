VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

