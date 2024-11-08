VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
