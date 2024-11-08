VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.