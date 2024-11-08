VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 8th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
