Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 2,850,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

VMEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

