Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

