Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.14. 111,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

