Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at TD Cowen

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 575,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,726. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 428,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

