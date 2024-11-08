VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

