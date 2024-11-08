Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 14th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Vox Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.