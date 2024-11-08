VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSEC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

VSEC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The company had a trading volume of 147,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VSE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in VSE by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

