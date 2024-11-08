Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Decreased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $388,027,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,369,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,971,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.67. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $206.79 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

