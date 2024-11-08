Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

