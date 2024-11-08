Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.